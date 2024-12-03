FAOM survey reveals high levels of stress among workers

A recent survey conducted by the Macau Federation of Trade Unions (FAOM) and the Women’s Committee of the Confederation of Trade Unions has revealed high levels of stress experienced by workers in the city. Over 60% of residents reported that their families had not benefited from the economic recovery following the pandemic. This sentiment was echoed by nearly 62% who identified economic factors as their primary source of stress.

The survey, which focused on the stress experienced by workers in their family life, found that almost 57% of participants felt persistent high work pressure, highlighting a trend where economic improvement had not translated into improved family well-being.

Among the various pressures faced by workers, 67% of respondents cited living expenses as their greatest burden, followed closely by mortgage repayments (46%) and the costs associated with raising children (43%).

This financial strain is compounded by the fact that many families are still grappling with the aftereffects of the pandemic, which has left them in precarious financial situations, according to the survey.

In response to these findings, Leong Sun Iok from the FAOM, emphasized the need for government intervention, highlighting that nearly 80% of respondents strongly urged the government to introduce more financial assistance measures to alleviate living pressures.

According to Leong, proposed measures included optimizing economic structures, establishing a training fund for education and skills enhancement, and implementing direct financial assistance such as living subsidies and housing support.

The survey also explored ways to relieve stress, with 65% of respondents indicating that spending time with friends or family was their preferred method.

Additionally, over 70% expressed a desire for more community resources dedicated to cultural and leisure activities. The survey was held from June to November 2024, with a total of 1,110 valid questionnaires collected.

60% of those in households earning less than MOP50,000 reported significant pressure, with those earning under MOP30,000 reporting feeling particularly overwhelmed.

Additionally, the association revealed that individuals aged 35-54, especially those in the 45-54 age group, reported high stress levels. Manual workers and those in clerical positions also indicated greater pressure in their lives.

Leong called on companies to consider policies to support worker well-being, such as “limiting weekly working hours to 48, standardizing maternity leave across sectors to align with international standards, and promoting family-friendly workplace policies such as flexible working hours and childcare support.”