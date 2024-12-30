Fatal accident in Hac Sa sparks safety concerns

A traffic accident on Hac Sa road in Coloane claimed the life of a motorcyclist Saturday morning, reigniting concerns over road safety in the area. The incident occurred around 8 a.m. when a motorcycle collided with a heavy goods vehicle, leaving the rider unconscious at the scene. Despite immediate medical attention, he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Ng Chi Long, vice chairman of the Hac Sa Village Mutual Aid Association, expressed alarm over the frequency of serious accidents in the area.

“There have been many serious accidents in this area in recent years,” he said, urging local authorities to take swift action to enhance traffic safety. He pointed out the hazardous conditions, noting the accident site is near a youth activity development base and is surrounded by slopes, curves and various facilities.

“The area is bustling with private cars and construction vehicles,” Ng added. “In the past, vehicles have been suspected of not properly engaging their brakes and colliding.” With plans for more facilities like a youth activity camp and Happy Farm, he fears increasing traffic could lead to more tragedies unless measures are enforced.

Ng suggested several safety improvements, including installing speed bumps similar to those on Av. Marginal Flor de Lotus, adding fisheye cameras at vehicle entrances, and erecting clear signage to remind drivers to slow down. He also proposed considering a speed limit for this residential section and installing speed monitoring systems to protect pedestrians and vehicles alike.

The police continue to investigate the cause of the collision and are appealing for witnesses with any information related to the accident. Nadia Shaw