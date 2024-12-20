FIA to hold annual conference in Macau for first time

The 2025 Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) annual conference will be held in Macau for the first time, the global motorsports governing body announced.

According to the announcement, the 2025 Extraordinary General Assemblies (EGA) and FIA Conference will take place from June 10 to 13, 2025.

This major event will bring together representatives from national motorsports federations and associations, as well as various FIA committees and subcommittees, for four consecutive days to discuss upcoming plans, regulations, and developments in motorsports.

The conferences and side meetings will be held at the Galaxy International Convention Centre, in partnership with the Automobile General Association Macao-China (AAMC) and Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG). The FIA expects over 500 senior delegates from 147 countries to attend.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem commented, “Macau is an exciting, multicultural region, the perfect setting for the FIA to unite our Member Clubs from across the world. My thanks to the AAMC and GEG for hosting us, and I look forward to a successful conference and EGA.”

Chong Coc Veng, chairman of the AAMC, added, “We are delighted that the 2025 FIA Conference will be held in Macau. The city is a unique destination that preserves its multicultural heritage, offering a blend of gastronomy, cultural events, and motorsport, including the prestigious Macau Grand Prix and FIA World Cups. June is also the perfect time to visit Macau, enjoy its diverse cuisines, and explore its world heritage sites that combine Chinese and Portuguese influences.”

Francis Lui, chairman of GEG, also commented, “We believe Galaxy Macau is the ideal venue for the FIA Conference and General Assemblies. Macau’s strategic location in the heart of Asia, its global accessibility, rich cultural heritage, and deep appreciation for motorsport, cultivated through 71 years of the Macau Grand Prix, combined with our world-class hotels, will ensure a warm welcome for delegates from around the world.”

This year, the event took place in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, followed by the FIA General Assemblies held last week in Kigali, Rwanda.