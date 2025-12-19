Filipino Catholics show strong dedication to ‘Simbang Gabi’ this year

Filipinos in Macau have begun their annual Simbang Gabi tradition, with evening and dawn masses running from December 15 through Christmas Eve, keeping a cherished Catholic devotion alive in the city.

Simbang Gabi, translated as “Night Mass,” is a cherished Filipino Catholic devotion, and several churches in Macau have been holding masses to carry on the tradition.

The tradition is said to be a well-known folk belief that if a devotee completes all nine days of Simbang Gabi, God may grant a wish as part of the novena.

Evening masses, held from December 15 to 23, include St. Lawrence at 7:30 p.m., the Sé Cathedral at 8:30 p.m., and St. Augustine at 9 p.m. Dawn masses, held from December 16 to 24, take place at St. Augustine at 5:30 a.m.

According to the Catholic Pastoral Center for Migrant Workers – Macau – Filipino Chaplaincy’s official Facebook page, this practice, deeply rooted in Philippine culture and faith, serves as a spiritual preparation for the birth of Jesus Christ.

“Beyond its religious significance, Simbang Gabi also fosters a strong sense of community among overseas Filipinos, who gather not only to worship but also to celebrate our heritage. Simbang Gabi will always have a special place in the hearts of Filipinos as a joyful celebration of faith and unity.”

Attendees who have never skipped a year of attending the masses and completing the nine nights of Christmas novena spoke to the Times last night before the mass at Sé Cathedral.

Lisa Montemayoro, an attendee living in Macau since 2007 who was only able to return to the Philippines once in the past 18 years for Christmas, shared what Simbang Gabi means to her: “Of course you feel like you’re serving God and feel happy to attend. We have gotten used to having Simbang Gabi here, so I do this every year.”

Despite a busy work schedule, another attendee, who attended the fourth night of services, still made time for the masses, stating: “Before, I couldn’t attend because I was working a lot. Now that I have time, I’ll finish the nine days. When attending for the first time, I really enjoyed it.”

For Michael Manalastas, this tradition holds a special place for him and his family.

“This is not my first time. Since birth, this has been my family’s tradition, following my grandma.”

He continued, “They say Simbang Gabi is for people to have a wish granted, but the priest says attending is to show thanks. That is the tradition of Filipinos. Out of my 10 years in Macau, I have never skipped Simbang Gabi. This is my first time attending in the evening; I have always attended early in the morning. For me, it is a sacrifice. You cannot truly fulfill the essence of Simbang Gabi if it is not in the early morning. But I wanted to try something different this year.”

Lovely Dionisio, attending for the first time, expressed her feelings toward Simbang Gabi, saying, “Simbang Gabi is the feeling of Christmas, being with family as well. The presence of Christmas, being with Filipinos and close to God. December is the birth of Jesus.”

Attendees for last night’s Simbang Gabi mass at the Sé Cathedral fully occupied the church, with several standing outside the doors. Ricaela Diputado

Like this: Like Loading...