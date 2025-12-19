PSP releases traffic accident hotspots map to alert drivers

The Public Security Police Force (PSP) has launched a new online tool that identifies the city’s traffic accident hotspots and provides detailed statistics on those accidents.

The new function, available on the PSP website, allows users to view on the Macau map the number of accidents at each city location within a 50-meter radius, as well as the resulting injuries or fatalities.

The same statistical data also enables comparisons between the current and previous years.

The infographic shows that from January to September this year, Macau recorded 11,086 traffic accidents.

The road with the highest number of incidents was Avenida Dr. Rodrigo Rodrigues, with 258 traffic accidents, followed by Amizade Bridge with 216.

The Cotai Strip and Avenida da Amizade also recorded 191 and 190 accidents, respectively.

Statistics on accident hotspots indicate that the roundabout at Pearl of the Orient and the surrounding roads recorded the most accidents, totaling 160 and resulting in 51 injuries.

The same area topped the list of locations with the most accidents in 2024 (258 in total).

In terms of single locations, the crossroads between Avenida de Almeida Ribeiro, Rua das Lorchas, and Rua do Visconde de Paço de Arcos was the main hotspot in the Peninsula in 2024, with 72 traffic accidents, while in the Islands, the section of the roundabout between Estrada Governador Nobre de Carvalho and Avenida de Wai Long, in front of the gas station, topped the statistics with 73 accidents on this road section, while the whole roundabout accounted for 200 accidents.

Additional data, specifically noting rainy days, revealed that the location with the most accidents on these days was the crossroad between Rua do Desporto and Rua do Colégio in Taipa, with a total of 21 accidents involving 23 vehicles and resulting in 14 injuries.

According to PSP, these incidents were due to “loss of vehicle control on slippery roads caused by rain,” prompting the force to appeal to drivers to “pay attention to weather and road conditions, adjust their speed accordingly, and when approaching intersections with yield signs or preparing to turn, slow down in advance to avoid losing control due to sudden braking on slippery roads.”

So far this year (January–September), police data indicate that 26 accidents occurred in the parking lot of the Driving Learning and Test Centre in Cotai.

The police authorities have not indicated whether they intend to use this data to identify and address road sections with frequent accidents for preventive enforcement measures.

