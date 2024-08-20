Final list of CE Election Committee members published

The final list of all the members who will be part of the Chief Executive (CE) Election Committee was published yesterday in the government’s official gazette. The full list includes two representatives of the Catholic Church, two representatives from the Buddhist association, one representative from the other Christian denominations, and another from the Taoist group. In addition to these, are 22 representatives of the Legislative Assembly, 12 local delegates to the National People’s Congress (NPC), 14 local representatives of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, and two representatives of members of municipal institutions. Omitted from the initial list, lawmaker José Pereira Coutinho achieved an eleventh-hour seat in the CE Election Committee via the nomination of fellow lawmaker Vong In Fai, via the delegates of Macau to the NPC.

