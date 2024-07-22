First International Children’s Arts Festival opens

Macau’s inaugural International Children’s Arts Festival opened yesterday, pledging to be a vibrant celebration of creativity aimed at engaging young minds and families alike.

Notable figures attended the opening ceremony, including Ao Ieong U, Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, and representatives from the Centre Pompidou in France, who emphasized the importance of nurturing creativity in children.

The festival, which runs from July to August 2024, features an array of performances, art exhibitions, and interactive workshops designed to inspire a passion for the arts in children.

The festival is tailored for children aged 3 to 12, with each child requiring adult accompaniment.

“It is crucial for their overall development. Engaging in art experimentation helps cultivate observation, imagination, and self-expression,” said the deputy director of Visitors and Education at Centre Pompidou, Selma Céline.

The ongoing exhibition, “Fantastic Art World from Centre Pompidou,” demonstrates how artistic experiences can enrich children’s lives. Organized by the IC, MGM and Centre Pompidou, the exhibition runs from July 23 to October 27.

It inspires children to interact with art, exploring themes of light, color and form through interactive installations.

The Centre Pompidou’s exhibition at the Macao Museum of Art (MAM), features three distinct thematic zones: “Passing Through,” “Laterna Magica,” and “Rhythms Shapes Colors.” Each zone offers experiences to inspire creativity and promote parent-child interaction.

The IC has received enthusiastic public support for the festival, which aims to provide children with interactive workshops and a night visit to the Macao Museum of Art (MAM).

To further inspire creativity among the youth, additional sessions for its Art Camps have been announced. The extra sessions have been added for August, allowing more families to participate.

The following camps, “Mysterious Art Playground – Children’s Creative Camp” and the “Fantastic Creative Door – Family Art Camp.”, sold out quickly. Workshops will be conducted in Cantonese, Mandarin and English, catering to Macau’s diverse community.

Tickets for the exhibition and Art Camps are available through the Macau Ticketing Network, with discounts for seniors and students.

As the festival unfolds, it promises to be a transformative experience for children and families, fostering a love for the arts and enriching their creative journeys.