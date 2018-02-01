Five construction workers died in 2017

Five fatal work accidents this year in the construction sector were the direct outcomes of misconduct. This figure represents an increase of one death from 2016, said the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) in a press conference this week.

From January to September, Macau recorded 5,591 injuries (including the five deaths) from work-related accidents, 617 of which were from the construction sector.

The department found 234 incidents of misconduct that resulted in the issuance of MOP882,000 worth of fines and penalties, a growth of 48.36 percent.

The department issued a total of 89 work suspension orders (87 to the construction sector) in 2017, whereas in 2016, only 31 such orders were issued.

DSAL said that the department would work harder in 2018, hoping that incidences of poor work safety practices – especially those resulting in injury – will be scarcer in 2018.

The bureau intends to implement more measures to promote safety issues in the construction sector this year.

The number of complaints from workers regarding labor conflicts decreased 31 percent year-on-year, which is primarily attributed to the 30 percent decrease of complaints filed in relation to the construction sector.

Despite the decrease in complaints in the construction sector, they still represent 33 percent of the total number of complaints.

In 2017, unhappy workers lodged 1,860 complaints (2,713 complaints in 2016) with DSAL.

The sectors which saw the second largest number of complaints were the hospitality and catering industries, with 380 complaints filed in total.

The majority of complaints involving more than ten people were still filled by the construction sector (19 cases), with only four such cases filed by the catering and hospitality industries.

Most of the complaints relating to more than ten people were related to disputes regarding salary, mandatory holidays, and days off.

DSAL managed to resolve 90 percent of all cases raised in 2017. Of those which remain unresolved, ten percent were put forth for resolution by the judiciary authorities.

On average, each dispute took fewer than 51 days (down from an average of 70 days in 2016) to resolve. In 2015, the average procedure time was around three months.

DSAL has been conducting information seminars and workplace inspections to ensure that the government- mandated minimum wage for building administration workers was being adhered to.

The minimum wage has been in effect since January 2016. During 2017, the bureau received five cases regarding minimum wage, with six employees involved.

Share this: Tweet





