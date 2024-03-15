Five Foot Road at MGM COTAI Achieves One Michelin Star

MGM is honored to announce that its signature Sichuanese restaurant Five Foot Road at MGM COTAI has once again been awarded One Michelin Star at the latest MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong and Macau 2024. This grand culinary milestone is a concrete testament to MGM’s continuous endeavor to promote the essence of Chinese culture through gastronomy, art and craftsmanship, and more essentially, its contribution towards strengthening Macau’s legacy as a UNESCO-designated “Creative City of Gastronomy”.

Mr. Hubert Wang, President and Chief Operating Officer of MGM China Holdings Limited, expresses his gratitude to the MGM team towards the achievement, “Five Foot Road, our culinary jewel that epitomizes fine dining in regional Chinese cuisine, has long won the hearts of epicures. This is only made possible by the talented and devoted teams at MGM, and their aspiration to delivering excellence has manifested this influential global recognition among other achievements. Empowered by our core values of originality and innovation, we will continue to elevate Macau’s dining landscape, while telling the great stories of Chinese culture and its gastronomic treasures to appeal to visitors from around the globe.”

Authentic Sichuanese Cuisine

Sichuanese restaurant Five Foot Road takes guests back in time to the Sichuanese fine dining experience of official banquets and soirée for the respected society held at the mansions of Sichuan back in the early 20th century. Stepping into the Chinese ornamented dining room with landscape paintings and poetry calligraphies, guests embark on a multi-sensory discovery journey with the most authentic delicacies that bring flavors beyond the public perception of fiery and hot. With nearly 40 years of culinary experience, Chef Yang Dengquan, Executive Sous Chef of the restaurant, delivers the daintiest side of Sichuanese authentic cooking with his combination of meticulous execution and high-quality ingredients, introducing the distinctive 24 flavors of Sichuan Cuisine to locals and tourists. Numerous classic Chengdu dishes served at the mansions of the old times are featured on the restaurant’s menu, which are known as the epitome of Sichuan cuisine.

Michelin Star Discovery Menu

In celebration of this proud achievement, both restaurants introduce its special Michelin Star Discovery Menu, which features a lineup of the restaurants’ signature dishes that pays tribute to the delightful gem of authentic Sichuanese culinary culture.

