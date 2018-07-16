Flooding returns to Inner Harbor after heavy rain

Several areas of the Inner Harbor district were flooded yesterday morning after the rainfall which occurred around 10 a.m.

According to reports on site, the water level reached between 30 to 50 centimeters in some areas, namely in the section in between Avenida de Almeida Ribeiro and Patane.

According to the information provided by the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG), this event will occur once more today, as the SMG noted that there is a chance of “slight flooding” occurring in the Inner Harbor district area between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. “due to astronomical tide.”

Helping the high tides will be the “occasional showers” forecast and the “Force 4 to 6 east to southeasterly winds with gusts.”

According to TDM, the SMG has also reported some unexpected problems related to the water level monitoring system in the area, reporting some “inaccurate levels” when, after the peak of the flood, the waters started receding, a situation that led the SMG to report a warning to the Civic and Municipal Affairs Bureau to check the operability of such equipment.

Almost a year ago, and during the passage of typhoon Hato took place, the Inner Harbor was one of the most affected areas of Macau due to the very high floods that were responsible for damage and the loss of several lives.

Since that time, the area has been addressed by the government, representatives of which have said in several press conferences, as well as in the Legislative Assembly, that it is planning several projects aimed at tackling the problem. So far, and after almost one year passing since the incident, local residents have not felt any difference, and complain that even without serious storms or the influence of typhoons, flooding in the area is recurrent. RM

Share this: Tweet





