FMCC celebrates 10th anniversary

The France Macau Chamber of Commerce (FMCC) celebrated on Friday with its 10th Anniversary Charity Gala Dinner. The event was themed “Extravagance au Moulin Rouge” and was attended by many local and French distinguished guests.

Over 300 people joined this year’s Gala Dinner, which has become an important annual event for the French business community based in Macau.

The annual Charity Gala Dinner commenced with a welcome speech from the consul general of France in Hong Kong and Macau, Eric Berti. The chairman of the France Macau Chamber of Commerce, Rutger Verschuren, also made an address, saying that this year’s 10th Anniversary Charity Gala Dinner was an opportunity to celebrate an exceptional and recent achievement – in June 2017 FMCC was integrated under the umbrella of “CCI France International”, a leading French network that unites 120 French Chambers of Commerce and Industries abroad in 90 countries, connecting over 45,000 companies globally. Inclusion in CCI France International marks a major milestone for FMCC, one of Macau’s largest chambers and their participation in this international organization will significantly increase Macau’s exposure on the world map.

Accompanied by the founders, the VIP guests and board of directors, Verschuren made a toast and wished all those present a successful year.

The 2018 Gala Dinner was in aid of Macau Fok Sin Association (MFS) a local non-profit association, which provides a platform for young residents to participate in community work. The association works with the aim of helping participants to understand and accept that the unfortunate and underprivileged are a part of the community.

Through the project “Visit the Elderly”, MFS organizes visits and provides useful gifts, such as food, clothes and essential articles to unprivileged elderly with low mobility, who do not have families, and who lack emotional and financial support.

The MFS volunteers also bring smiles, attention and warmth, in special occasions such as Chinese New Year, to benefit the population of disadvantaged elderly residents in the region, particularly those who have yet to fully recover from the destruction caused by Typhoon Hato.

This year, the Macau Fok Sin Association is expecting to help over 80 elderly people, which will cost an estimated MOP80,000. Thanks to the generosity of sponsors, FMCC raised MOP79,984.7.

FMCC, formerly known as FMBA, was founded in 2008 with the support of the Macau Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), and the Consul General of France in Hong Kong and Macau.

FMCC is open to French and non-French members.

