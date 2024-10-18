Foreign residents’ stays on mainland extended up to six months

Foreign residents of Macau will now be able to apply for longer-term, multi-entry visas to mainland China, extending their stay from 90 to up to 180 days, according to an announcement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In a move to further facilitate personnel exchanges between Macau and the mainland, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced foreign Macau residents will be granted more convenient visa policies to travel to the mainland.

Under the new policy, foreign Macau residents, including permanent and non-permanent residents, can apply for multiple-entry visas valid for 5 years, with a maximum stay of 180 days per visit. This is an expansion from the previous travel permit, which only allowed a 90-day stay.

Additionally, applicants will no longer need to submit round-trip air, train, or boat tickets, as well as hotel reservations, when applying for visas. The policy of “one-time collection and long-term exemption” of fingerprints will also be implemented, allowing those who have already provided fingerprints at Chinese overseas visa agencies to skip this step.

The measure, announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, aims to further facilitate entry into mainland China for the non-Chinese population of Macau. It is the third such policy introduced by the central government this year, following the 15-day visa-free entry for Portuguese and other European passport holders, and the 90-day travel permit for foreign permanent residents of Macau. Victoria Chan