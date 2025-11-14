A fatal industrial accident occurred at a residential site, leaving one foreign worker dead. Authorities suspect the worker tripped during inspection of a basement manhole, hitting his chest on a hard object. The Labour Affairs Bureau expressed deep condolences to the family and pledged full support for compensation claims. Officials immediately visited the site and will continue investigating. The bureau urged employers to enforce strict safety protocols and reminded workers to follow safety guidelines to prevent similar incidents.
Foreign worker dies in residential industrial accident
