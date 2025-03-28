The Coloane Market has been officially removed from the list of public markets, and the state-owned land it occupied has been returned for future planning, according to the Public Works Bureau (DSOP). As cited in a TDM report, the government said it aims to optimize public resources and revitalize the former market’s buildings. The 299-square-meter market closed in December 2024, and authorities are gathering community input on its redevelopment to align with Coloane’s urban planning goals.
Former Coloane Market site returned for future development
