Former Coloane Market site returned for future development

The Coloane Market has been officially removed from the list of public markets, and the state-owned land it occupied has been returned for future planning, according to the Public Works Bureau (DSOP). As cited in a TDM report, the government said it aims to optimize public resources and revitalize the former market’s buildings. The 299-square-meter market closed in December 2024, and authorities are gathering community input on its redevelopment to align with Coloane’s urban planning goals.

