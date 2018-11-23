Forum Macau delegation tours Angola and Portugal

A delegation of the Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macau, has toured Angola and Portugal from November 7 to 12, as informed in a statement.

During the visit to Angola, the delegation held a meeting with the director-general for Asia and Oceania of the Republic of Angola’s Ministry of External Relations, Agostinho André de Carvalho Fernandes, where the two sides exchanged views on the achievements of Forum Macau over the past 15 years. This included talks about Macau’s role as a platform for business and trade cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking countries.

Among other discussion topics was the upcoming 6th Ministerial Conference of Forum Macau.

During the tour, the delegation also had the opportunity to visit the Chinese Embassy in Angola, the Chinese-financed Higher Institute of International Relations project, and had an exchange session with representatives of China- based firms in Angola.

During the Portugal leg of the tour, the delegation met the director-general of Economic Activities of the Ministry of Economy Fernanda Ferreira Dias, where both parties discussed the importance of Sino-Portuguese economic and trade relations, and the role of Macau has a platform in the development of economic and trade cooperation between China and Portugal.

One of the highly relevant topics of discussion was the participation of Portugal in China’s “Belt and Road” initiative, as well as the implementation of matters raised at the 5th Ministerial Conference of Forum Macau and preparations for the 6th conference.

The delegation also visited AICEP Portugal Global, the Chinese Embassy in Portugal and the Huawei Portugal Innovation & Experience Centre.

After their visit to Portugal, the working group of the Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao has scheduled a tour to São Tomé and Príncipe.

Share this: Tweet





