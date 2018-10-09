Four lawmakers propose AL debates over LRT

Au Kam San, Ng Kuok Cheong, Agnes Lam, and Leong Sun Iok are simultaneously proposing a debate over the Light Rapid Transit (LRT) at the Legislative Assembly (AL).

Recently, the four lawmakers submitted their motions to AL, calling for the debate over the LRT.

Agnes Lam’s debate question is “whether or not the current LRT project can be changed or terminated.”

“The investment estimation went up from MOP4.2 billion in 2007 to MOP17.9 billion in 2017. Under such unclear and chaotic budget estimation, the amount already reached over MOP50 billion. […] It is time to have a debate in order to discuss the future of the LRT, […] for instance, by obliterating some less important routes, or simplifying some stations,” Agnes Lam proposed in her motion.

The other three lawmakers, in their own proposals, also pointed out the increasing LRT budget.

Ng Kuok Cheong and Au Kam San both highlighted the constant delays in the LRT construction.

“The LRT, which mainly surrounds Taipa […] will be soon put officially into operation. This system, which carries at least MOP900 million in operating funds per year, is not economical at all. It has become a project that will continue to waste subsidies. […] If, in the long term, the LRT system can be extended to all districts in the Macau Peninsula, it will become a project in constant need of subsidies and it will not be profitable,” Ng and Au’s joint proposal reads.

Ng and Au believe that the government should publicly explain the “the delay of the LRT project, the incapability [of the government in] controlling its budget and its cost.”

Leong Sun Iok emphasized the expensive cost and increasing budget of the LRT, as well as delay in construction, and lack of planning.

Leong’s debate topic is “in order to prevent the LRT from becoming the White Elephant of the Century and to prevent the phenomenon of ‘making a change while doing it’ and ‘revealing the cost after the contract award’, the Transportation Infrastructure Office must reveal to the society the complete plan and evaluation of [the cost] of the entire LRT and its various parts before the next phase of the LRT construction project [starts], thus ensuring the principles of social and economic benefits.”

