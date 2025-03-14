Four mainland residents arrested in aggravated theft case

The Judiciary Police (PJ) have detained four mainland Chinese men suspected of a series of aggravated thefts targeting local residents, resulting in losses exceeding MOP208,000. The suspects allegedly used fake keys to break into homes and were apprehended following a months-long investigation.

The victims include an elderly male and two middle-aged individuals, all residents of Macau. The detainees, identified as four mainland residents aged 33, 39, 40, and 48, were arrested.

The first victim suffered a loss of MOP50,000, while the second and third victims collectively lost MOP158,000. Notably, police found no signs of forced entry, indicating that the perpetrators accessed the units with fake keys.

Following an investigation, police identified and arrested two suspects on Tuesday.

These individuals had previously scouted the building on November 29 and 30, 2024, testing doors to select their targets.

On December 2, they allegedly returned to execute the theft, with one suspect knocking on doors to ensure the units were empty before using a fake key to enter. After the theft, they fled to mainland China.

On the day of the arrests, the remaining two suspects were intercepted at the Border Gate while attempting to leave Macau.

One was found in possession of valuable items, including watches and MOP48,000 in various currencies, along with a tool used for robbery.

Further investigation revealed that the four suspects targeted a tenement building in the Areia Preta District, where they robbed the second and third victims, contributing to the total MOP158,000 in stolen property.

Yesterday, police tracked the remaining suspects to a high-rise building, where they were discovered in a stairwell. Although no additional thefts were confirmed, authorities believe the four men are part of the same criminal group.

Victoria Chan