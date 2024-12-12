Four Seasons Hotel Macao unveils winter offerings

Four Seasons Hotel Macao has announced a series of festive experiences designed for guests this winter season. Highlights include the Winter Truffle Afternoon Tea at Xiao Ting and the Ohte Truffle Delights, featuring Truffle Chicken Tsukune. The Belcanção Festive Buffet will offer traditional dishes such as roasted Christmas turkey and Wagyu Beef Wellington, along with a selection of homemade pies.

At Zi Yat Heen, Michelin-starred Chef Ho Yam To Anthony will present Cantonese dishes infused with truffles. A portion of proceeds from the hotel’s Signature Gateau, a Chocolate Raspberry Cake, will support cancer research at local hospitals.

Guests can also indulge in a 60-minute massage, complemented by a free 30-minute treatment. The hotel is partnering with Bank of China for the ‘Gift of Winter’ campaign, offering various dining and spa promotions.