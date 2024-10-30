Franchise industry seeks enhanced regulation

The local franchise sector is advocating for improved regulations to streamline operations and foster growth in the Macau market. The Macau Chain Stores and Franchise Association expects that new laws will clarify franchise operations, enhancing overall efficiency. Chairman Wong Ian Man emphasized the need for clearer positioning, stating, “We all know that we are positioning it as a platform that could serve as a headquarters for replicating the model in the mainland market,” he told local broadcaster, TDM.

