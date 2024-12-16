Francis Lui appointed GEG chairman

Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) has appointed Francis Lui Yiu Tung as its new chairman. Previously the deputy chairman, Francis is expected to positively influence the group’s business development, according to a company filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange. His father, Lui Che Woo, the founder and a prominent casino magnate, passed away Nov. 7 aged 95. Francis joined Galaxy in 1979, becoming an executive director in 1987 and deputy chairman in 1997. In a statement, the official said he aims to fulfill his father’s vision of transforming Galaxy into a leading integrated tourism and leisure company.

Related