Free seasonal flu vaccines from today

Starting today, free seasonal flu vaccinations will be available to all residents until supplies run out. The 2024-25 seasonal flu vaccination program began on Sept. 23, with over 109,000 high-risk individuals vaccinated by Nov. 13, according to the Health Bureau (SSM). Priority recipients for free vaccinations include Macau residents aged six months to under 18, those aged 50 and over, pregnant or breastfeeding women, individuals with chronic diseases or obesity, and those with urgent travel needs.

