From Macau to Fukuoka, pets will be able to fly beside their owners next year

Many people consider their pets part of the family, but pet travel restrictions often separate them when traveling abroad.

However, a travel agency now offers pet-friendly tours that allow dogs to accompany their owners in the passenger cabin, with the inaugural flight to Fukuoka, Japan, set for next November to enjoy the autumn foliage.

Traveling with pets in the aircraft cabin is no longer just a dream for pet owners. One owner expressed that Macau’s limited activities make traveling challenging, stating, “If I had the financial means and time, I’d want to take my ‘kids’ on trips, especially since the opportunity to fly them on a private jet is truly rare.” She added that pets are just like family members.

Life Travel, a Hong Kong travel agency specializing in pet-friendly tours, shared with the Times that “Macau isn’t a new market for pet travel.”

The agency noted that prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, a group of clients had already planned trips with their dogs, but years of waiting due to the pandemic left them unable to form a group.

Diana Chan, the agency’s founder, said, “Macau clients are highly attentive to our development direction,” pointing out that their social media posts and videos showcase numerous travel experiences of Hong Kong clients, “leaving clients with no doubts whatsoever.”

In an interview with the Times, Chan acknowledged the strict restrictions Macau imposes on pets traveling abroad.

She stated, “Although the number of pets in Macau is smaller than in Hong Kong, clients have responded enthusiastically to the opportunity to travel with their pets.”

She added, “In contrast, Hong Kong International Airport allows animals under seven kilograms to accompany travelers.” Despite Macau having only one-third the number of pets compared to Hong Kong, Chan observed that clients reacted positively upon learning they could travel with their pets.

According to Life Travel, the tour group will transport passengers and their pets via private jet, with departures scheduled for November next year.

This timing coincides with the autumn foliage season, making Fukuoka an ideal destination for dog owners. Chan explained, “Since Japan is a rabies-free country, animals require quarantine procedures initiated at least eight months prior to entry.”

She emphasized the agency’s timeline, stating, “We plan to begin accepting customer bookings by the end of this year, with actual quarantine preparations commencing by year-end.”

Chan also noted the popularity of Fukuoka and Kyushu, saying, “Japan has decades of experience in pet travel.” To enhance the travel experience, the agency will provide “a comprehensive list of dog-friendly hotels.”

Guests will have the option to book their itineraries independently or seek assistance from the agency’s “professional pet travel planners for customized arrangements, with only the relevant service fees applicable.”

She further noted that quarantine procedures in countries and regions such as Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, the UK, and France are largely similar; however, the key differences lie in cost and flight duration. “Shorter routes typically come with lower prices, while longer journeys command higher fees,” she explained.

For example, fares from Fukuoka in Japan are comparable to those from Taiwan and South Korea, but travel to France and the UK generally costs more.

The travel agency emphasized that in Macau, pet owners must ensure their pets receive regular vaccinations and undergo rabies antibody testing at the Municipal Kennel, with documentation provided by Hong Kong-based nurses.

After quarantine clearance, pets can travel multiple times within two years without needing repeated vaccinations.

According to Life Travel, an agency established in 2015, it has successfully organized over fifty pet travel groups to date, with destinations including Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, the UK, and France. These tours typically last eight to nine days, with a package price for the upcoming Fukuoka tour of HKD99,800, covering round-trip animal quarantine services and air transportation via private jet.

Clients have the flexibility to choose their own hotels, restaurants, and departure times, only needing to arrange their own ground transportation and accommodations. Throughout the journey, a pet nurse accompanies the group, and upon arrival in Japan, local staff provide translation services.

Chan emphasized the challenges of securing animal boarding on chartered flights for international travel.

“Many airlines are reluctant to accept pets, as flight attendants may feel uneasy around animals, potentially causing issues during the flight,” she cautioned. In Hong Kong and Macau, while private jets are available, pet carriage must be confirmed well in advance to avoid last-minute cancellations due to pilot decisions, which could lead to refund issues or missed trips.

