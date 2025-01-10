G2E Asia aligns with Macau’s goals, expands focus on Asian IR Expo

The Asian Integrated Resort Expo (Asian IR Expo), launched in 2023, is set to take on a more significant role as it runs alongside the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia, organizers announced yesterday during a press conference unveiling this year’s event.

At the press conference held at the Macau International Golf Club, Josephine Lee, Chief Operating Officer of Reed Exhibitions (RX) China, explained that to “align with the Macau government and Central government’s [focus on] economic diversification, the Asian IR Expo [was created], focusing more on IRs, tourism, culture, sports, and entertainment.”

Lee noted that the Asian IR Expo aims to position itself as the go-to event for the Asian market, adding, “When everybody thinks of tourism and the IR part, they will think about Macau.”

This concept aligns with the original vision for hosting G2E Asia, which has a much longer history dating back to 2007. While G2E Asia focuses almost exclusively on the gaming industry, the Asian IR Expo broadens the scope to include a wider range of industries.

Lee emphasized that together, the two events will showcase innovations in gaming and the broader travel, entertainment, and hospitality industries, “providing comprehensive business opportunities across gaming, entertainment, IR, and hospitality industries in Asia.”

Organizers revealed that this year’s exhibitions and summits are expected to attract approximately 10,000 industry professionals from 80 countries and regions. The event will feature over 50 educational sessions with more than 100 speakers.

The events will run from May 7 to 9, with exhibitions held at the Venetian Macau and summits at the Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC).

Providing more details, Vera Ng, project director of RX, stated that the Asian IR Expo has enhanced its focus, incorporating new sectors such as IR Technology & Solutions, Live Entertainment Equipment & Technology, Sports & Entertainment, Green Hotel Supplies, and IR Travel Suppliers & Operators. These additions aim to address every aspect of the integrated resort and hospitality industry supply chain.

Floor space

expansion by 50%

Organizers highlighted the significant growth in the event’s size, with a 50% increase in floor space to over 30,000 square meters. Around 150 exhibitors are expected to participate, and more than 400 matchmaking sessions between suppliers and clients are anticipated over the three days.

The Asian IR Summit, scheduled from May 6 to 8 at the GICC, will feature sessions on integrating non-gaming components into IRs, the impact of emerging technology on the IR and hospitality industry, and opportunities in sports and entertainment.

As in previous editions, the event will include the G2E Asia Awards, recognizing excellence and innovation across gaming and non-gaming sectors of Asian entertainment. The awards provide branding and networking opportunities while celebrating achievements in the region’s dynamic industries.