Galaxy, MGM set sights on IR in Thailand

Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd. and MGM Resorts International are seeking to get a head start by considering the potential of opening casino resorts in Thailand, Bloomberg reported.

Citing people who asked not to be identified because the matter is private, the two casino operators are reported to be establishing gaming facilities in the country.

While any entry depends on Thailand removing legal restrictions, the industry expects that change is on its way. Even though the country is still in the throes of a leadership transition, a casino resort proposal won cross-party support in the last House and is expected to be given the green light by the new government.

Meanwhile, according to Bloomberg sources, Galaxy has already set up offices in both Thailand and the UAE to promote its operations in Macau, while also using that local presence to glean on-the-ground information.

MGM has also reportedly set up a base in Thailand, and was one of a number of firms that spoke with a Thai parliamentary committee looking into legalizing casinos.

Executives at MGM Resorts International are hopeful that gaming may be approved by the United Arab Emirates, possibly as soon as this year. Staff Reporter