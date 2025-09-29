Gambling addiction surges among non-residents: IAS

Gambling addiction in Macau has risen since the pandemic, driven mainly by an increase in non-resident cases, according to the Social Welfare Bureau (IAS).

While casino closures during the pandemic temporarily reduced gambling activity, the bureau recorded 208 cases last year and 94 new cases in the first half of 2025.

Before the pandemic, reported gambling disorder cases declined from 133 in 2018 to 77 in 2020. However, since 2021, numbers have steadily risen.

Cases in 2022 rose to 83, and in 2023, numbers surged significantly, nearly doubling to 169 cases. This upward trajectory continued into 2024, reaching 208 cases – the highest recorded in the IAS’s published dataset dating back to 2011.

Looking at the figures, a notable shift has emerged in the profile of those affected by gambling disorders reported by the bureau. In 2024, residents made up less than half (48.94%) of diagnosed cases, marking a record low and a significant decline from 69% in 2023 and the 2021 peak of 95%.

For the first time, non-residents – including mainland Chinese tourists – now account for over 51% of those identified with gambling disorders.

The average age of individuals with gambling disorders remains around 40, with the largest group between 30 and 39 years old. However, cases among those aged 40 to 59 have increased.

By sex, males continue to dominate cases, comprising 77.66% of cases in early 2025, though female representation rose to 21.28%, up from previous levels in 2024.

Financial stress was the main reason for gambling, cited by nearly 30% of those affected. Entertainment and stress relief followed, at roughly 17% each.

Most affected individuals (78.72%) were employed, including 9.52% working in the gaming industry and 2.38% as croupiers. About 10.6% were unemployed.

According to IAS, gambling disorder cases in Macau are assessed under the DSM-5 criteria. In 2024, 15.38% were classified as mild, 35.38% moderate, and 36.92% severe.

In the first half of 2025, mild cases rose slightly to 17.18%, moderate to 42.60%, and severe cases decreased to 33.66%. Severe cases often involve significant distress impacting finances, mental health, and daily life.

The DSM-5-TR defines gambling disorder as a persistent pattern of gambling behavior that leads to distress or impairment.

In 2024, over 70% of afflicted individuals reported outstanding debts.

