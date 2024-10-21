Gaming equipment provided to enhance live multi-game offerings with AI features

Macau-based provider of gaming equipment LT Game Ltd is upgrading its live multi-game (LMG) product to better engage players. The upgraded platform, slated for launch in the first half of 2025, will feature improved hardware, software, and artificial intelligence capabilities, according to Chief Operating Officer Eddie Au.

The new LMG system will be offered through LT Game’s “SpeedWave” slant-top cabinet, which will be unveiled at a product-release event in Macau this November. The new system interface will allow players to interact via touch gestures, offering a smartphone- or tablet-like experience. “This experience is much more aligned with how people typically use their mobile devices nowadays,” Au explained.

Players will be able to enlarge the video feed of any live table game they wish to wager on, and customize the arrangement of game windows on the screen. “This will not be based on any ‘point and click’ feature,” Au said. Instead, people will move one or two fingers on the touchscreen to interact with the interface.

The upgraded LMG system will initially target the Macau market, according to Au. The LMG category’s gross gaming revenue in Macau has shown strong recovery this year, reaching MOP3.16 billion in the first three quarters, about 9.3% higher than the nearly MOP2.9 billion generated in all of 2023.

In addition to the LMG updates, LT Game is also looking to promote its standalone and fully-automated electronic table game (ETG) products overseas, particularly in the United States and Philippines markets. The company plans to launch its “Personal Craps” ETG product by the end of this year or early 2025, which will also be featured on the new SpeedWave cabinet. Victoria Chan