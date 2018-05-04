Gaming | Galaxy seeks clarification from local partner on Boracay project

Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) has pledged in a statement that it will continually support the Philippines’ initiative to cleanup and restore the island of Boracay.

In financial data released yesterday, GEG stated that its first quarter was a productive one for the gaming operator in terms of its development initiatives, citing its announcement to develop an eco-friendly beach resort in Boracay.

“We support the Philippine Government’s decision to temporarily close Boracay and their restoration initiative for the Island,” it said.

“We continue to work with our local partner to seek further clarification,” GEG added.

Galaxy announced in March its initial plans to develop a USD300 to $500 million, premium quality, eco-friendly, low density, low-rise resort that would include a small casino with up to 60 tables.

Although a license was awarded to partners Galaxy Entertainment Group and Philippine-based AB Leisure Exponent Inc. to develop the integrated casino- resort in March, the president claimed to be unaware of such a concession.

A tourism official had also previously said that GEG has been looking for another venue, a claim that the local gaming operator denied.

Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (PAGCOR) President Alfredo Lim recently told Reuters that Galaxy should convince the president of the advantages its project would bring to the Filipino people.

“They [Galaxy will] probably have to explain to the president the advantages and that they will comply with the environmental laws,” he said.

Meanwhile, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said this week that he does not want the entire island of Boracay to be used exclusively for tourism and commercial purposes.

The president vowed land reform for the island, adding that he would instruct his Cabinet and Congress to study the possibility of allowing “only a small area for tourism” in Boracay.

“You know Boracay is forestland agriculture [land]. Do not push me to the wall […] because [the land] is not for commercial [use],” Duterte said in a speech.

“I am not in favor of converting it into a commercial [district]. We can have a portion [of] hotels there […] if that is really the will of Congress,” the president added. LV

