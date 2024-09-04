Gaming jobs for people with disabilities a cause for optimism: MSO

Gaming corporations have emerged as important employers of people with disabilities in Macau as the pandemic impacts the job market, according to national director of Macau Special Olympics Hetzer Siu.

“Employers now want fully skilled and prepared staff, not just to meet quotas, especially as some businesses scaled back during the pandemic,” said Siu on the sidelines of a community event held by Sands China yesterday.

Siu explained that the Covid-19 pandemic forced many small businesses to contract, while larger corporations maintained the ability to hire. As a result, the gaming industry in Macau has emerged as a significant employer of people with disabilities.

“You can see more disabled people hired by gaming corporations, not in casinos but in other roles,” he said.

“I believe that gaming corporations play a significant role in this context. It is evident that more individuals with disabilities are being employed by these companies, reflecting a commendable commitment to hiring a substantial number of people with disabilities,” Siu added.

Despite this progress, Siu acknowledged that the employment situation remains uncertain, with new hires sometimes leaving their positions after just a few months. Macau Special Olympics has placed over 10 individuals with intellectual disabilities in corporate roles this year, but the long-term retention rate is unclear.

“We hope in the future we have more support to get people with intellectual disabilities into the career path to get their job,” Siu said.

The organization’s efforts have received a boost from its longstanding partnership with Sands China.

Siu said Sands China has supported the organization for over a decade, providing funding for health advocacy and community programs.

“We have so many programs in cooperation with Sands China because [their] partnership supports us to do so many charity events in Macau,” Siu explained, adding that in the future, “we will show health promotion for people with intellectual disabilities.”

Looking ahead, Siu expressed optimism that increased international attention on Macau’s social welfare programs could further improve employment opportunities for the disabled community. Gaming companies’ support makes an impact, with Siu noting that “only the gaming corporations have hired a good number of disabled people until now.” Victoria Chan