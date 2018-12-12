Gaming operators consider merging more shuttle buses

The city’s six gaming operators have hired a consultant company to study the possibility of merging casino shuttle buses. According to Wilfred Wong, executive director and president of Sands China Ltd., joint casino shuttle bus operations in Taipa are working well. However, according to Wong it is difficult for the shuttle buses to merge on the Macau Peninsula side, as the results would “not be great” because all the casinos in Macau have different routes, and the local streets are heavily occupied.

CE to visit Jiangsu province today

Chief Executive Chui Sai On will lead a government delegation to Jiangsu province today, to review the progress of development plans for the Jiangsu-Macau Cooperation Park. During his two-day visit, Chui is expected to meet leading officials in Jiangsu to discuss further cooperation initiatives between the two places, and to exchange views on the overall planning and construction of the park. The government delegation will visit Changzhou prefecture, Jiangsu, with the aim of selecting a site for the construction of the Jiangsu-Macao Cooperation Park. During Chui’s absence, the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Sonia Chan, will be the Acting Chief Executive.

