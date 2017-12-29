Gaming regulator grants more tables for Wynn Palace, Parisian Macao

Gaming operators Wynn Macau and Sands China will each be getting the 25 new-to-market gaming tables to which they were entitled for their casino resorts Wynn Palace and Parisian Macao respectively, as of January 1, 2018, GGRAsia reported. “Both Wynn and Venetian have submitted applications for the 25 new gaming tables and DICJ has issued the respective approval,” stated the DICJ this week. In the case of Sands China, the application for the remaining 25 gaming tables was submitted by Venetian Macau Ltd, the entity holding the Macau gaming license on behalf of the Hong Kong-listed entity.

