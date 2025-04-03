The Legislative Assembly Electoral Affairs Commission (CAEL) and the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau yesterday met with gaming operators and junket representatives to emphasize election neutrality. Authorities reiterated that gaming companies and on-duty employees must remain impartial to ensure fair and lawful Legislative Assembly elections Gaming firms are prohibited from influencing campaigns or benefiting any candidate list. Employees must not display campaign materials at work or engage in election activities during office hours.
Gaming sector urged to stay neutral in elections
