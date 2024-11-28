Gaming workers face increased stress: survey

The gaming industry is facing a rise in mental health issues among its workforce, according to a recent survey from the Macao Gaming Industry Employees Home Integrated Services Centre.

The “2024 Gaming Practitioners Psychological Status Survey,” presented by director Pak Kin Pong and psychological counselor Hoi Lok, collected responses from 1,182 current gaming industry workers between May and June.

The findings paint a troubling picture of the toll that demanding work schedules and reduced social support are taking on employees’ well-being.

Notably, the survey revealed a 4.61% decline in social support scores compared to a similar study in 2021.

This suggests gaming practitioners are dedicating less time to friends and family, potentially due to the pressures of their jobs.

Compared to the 2021 data, this year’s results indicate a 7.61% decrease in job insecurity among gaming practitioners.

Further analysis showed 87.19% of respondents work shifts, with 82% logging 45 to 48 hours per week and 69.8% working eight to 10 hours daily.

Worryingly, 18.4% of participants had three or more weeks of night shifts preceding the survey, which was linked to heightened job insecurity, difficulties with adaptation, and diminished social support.

These extended nocturnal shifts appear to have profound ramifications.

Respondents reported less daily leisure time but increased family time, exercise, internet usage, and sleep duration. These findings underscore the significant physical, mental, and social impacts of shift work, underscoring the need for further research and intervention strategies.

The survey also highlighted concerning trends in other aspects of gaming practitioners’ lifestyles. The median daily durations for sleep, family time, leisure activities, and internet browsing were six hours, two hours, two hours, and two hours, respectively.

Even more alarming, 52.4% of respondents admitted to not exercising daily, indicating a lack of physical activity among this workforce.

To address these issues, the Macao Gaming Industry Employees Home Integrated Services Centre has advocated for government intervention through regulations and initiatives that promote sports participation.

Leveraging the upcoming 15th National Games in 2025, the center suggested Macau could encourage employee engagement in inter-work sports activities, fostering a healthier workforce and community connection to national events.

Additionally, the center recommended gaming companies prioritize employee welfare by promptly adjusting staffing levels to distribute workloads reasonably, fostering a supportive work environment through policy adjustments, and offering soft corrections for inadvertent errors.

For gaming practitioners struggling with emotional distress, the center advised open communication with trusted individuals and seeking professional support from entities such as the Health Bureau and employee counseling services.

As the gaming industry in Macau navigates these challenges, prioritizing the mental health and well-being of its workforce will be crucial for the long-term success and sustainability of this economic sector. Victoria Chan