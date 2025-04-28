PJ aims to promote awareness of national security among young learners

The Secretary for Security, Wong Sio Chak, earlier revealed that the Judiciary Police (PJ) are publishing picture books focused on national security for primary school students.

This initiative aims to raise awareness of national security among young children, Wong stated.

In his address at the Legislative Assembly (AL) regarding the annual Government Policies 2025, Wong emphasized his unwavering commitment to implementing a comprehensive national security framework.

He outlined key principles of “prevention,” “systematic protection,” and “public participation,” all aimed at advancing the modernization of Macau’s national security system and capabilities. Wong reaffirmed the importance of safeguarding national sovereignty, security, developmental interests, and promoting social harmony and stability in Macau.

The Secretary also referenced the National Security Law, which was revised and enacted in 2023. He detailed measures for managing national security across various sectors, including education, associations, publishing, audiovisual broadcasting, and the internet.

According to him, the government is currently reviewing and planning supporting legislation, prioritizing subsequent actions.

Wong highlighted that in the realm of national security education, the Judiciary Police are working alongside the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) to review national security teaching materials.

Furthermore, they are compiling and publishing various resources, including a national security picture book specifically designed for primary school students.