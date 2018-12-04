GBA film industrial base established in Huizhou

The Macau Cultural Affairs Bureau, the Hong Kong Film Development Council, the film bureau of Guangdong province, and the Huizhou government witnessed together, in Huizhou, a cooperation signing ceremony regarding the establishment of the Greater Bay Area (GBA) television and film industrial base.

The industrial base will be established in the city of Huizhou, namely on the Luofu Mountain, in Boluo county. The site corresponds to one of mainland China’s so-called 5A tourism attractions, which include the best tourist attractions in China.

The base occupies an area of 680 hectares, carrying a total estimated investment of RMB3 billion.

Inside the industrial base, there will be several centers, including a GBA film and television production center, a GBA film and television creativity center, a GBA film and television education center, and a GBA film and television service center.

The Huizhou film industrial zone will focus particularly on importing talented people from the film and television industries in Hong Kong.

The industrial base was co-built by Huizhou-based Luo Fu Shan Di Zun company and Shenzhen-based Jin Qing Wei radio and television group

Besides this cultural GBA industrial base, the three cities have established, thus far, several additional bases for the medical and cultural sectors, among others.

In October of this year, a GBA vaccine industrial base was also established in Guangzhou.

In May of 2017, a GBA youth innovation and science education base was established in Shenzhen.

