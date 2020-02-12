GGCT in contact with local residents aboard cruise ship in Yokohama

The Tourism Crisis Management Office (GGCT) said it is paying close attention to developments in the case of a cruise ship harbored in Yokohama, which has five local residents aboard.

The latest reports indicate that just halfway through its two-week quarantine, 135 people aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to the Japan Times, only a fraction of the roughly 3,600 people aboard have so far been tested, but the country’s Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry said it is considering requiring all passengers to undergo screening before they are permitted to disembark. The Japan Times also reported that health authorities are scrambling to deliver the medicine requested by more than 600 passengers.

The GGCT informed the Times that it remains in close contact with the five Macau residents still aboard the cruise ship. As of last night, according to the available information, none had contracted the virus.

“There is no indication that the five Macau residents on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. Since they are in an ongoing process of clinical observation, the GGCT will keep monitoring the development of the situation,” the office told the Times.

The GGCT also said it was continuing to provide the residents and other relevant entities with information and assistance as necessary.

“At this moment the material needs of the affected passengers are being met,” said the GGCT.

Last week, the government said that there were 22 Macau residents on the World Dream cruise ship under quarantine in Hong Kong. All passengers and crew members were released from the quarantine on Sunday, after the control measures were completed.