Global forum in explores mutual learning among civilizations

Featuring more than 20 keynote speeches and academic exchanges under the theme “Mutual Learning Among Civilizations, Inheritance and Development,” the first International Forum on Mutual Learning Among Civilizations concluded earlier this week after two days of discussions in the city, bringing together government officials, representatives of international organizations, and scholars from around the world.

The forum was hosted by the SAR Government, organized by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), and supported by the Chinese Academy of History, with sessions focusing on dialogue among civilizations, cultural heritage, and innovation.

At the closing ceremony, the forum released the Mutual Learning Among Civilizations and Inheritance through Innovation: The Macao Initiative. Rooted in Macau’s positioning as a place where Chinese culture serves as the mainstay while diverse cultures coexist, the initiative advocates using Macau as a platform for dialogue, cultural heritage as a shared foundation, and mutual respect as a bridge to promote cooperation among civilizations.

Its proposals include fostering global dialogue, promoting openness and inclusiveness, integrating tradition with modern development, supporting youth and digital innovation, and advancing the Global Civilization Initiative.

Wang Gang, vice minister of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, said the forum was particularly meaningful as it coincided with the 20th anniversary of the Historic Centre of Macau’s inscription on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

He described the forum as a practical expression of the Global Civilization Initiative, emphasizing equality, mutual respect, and inclusiveness as foundations for intercultural dialogue.

In her address, IC president Deland Leong said that Chinese civilization has long emphasized “harmony in diversity,” noting that Macau’s blend of Chinese and Portuguese heritage provides a vivid example of mutual learning among civilizations.

She added the outcomes of the forum would contribute to dialogue between Chinese civilization and the wider world.

Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, O Lam, said the SAR’s historical development has shaped a city marked by dignity and harmonious coexistence. She expressed hope that the forum would help distill a “Macau solution” for global cultural dialogue and encourage continued cooperation among civilizations.

The two-day forum opened on December 16 and concluded with a shared call to deepen cultural exchange and understanding through sustained dialogue and collaboration.

Participants included more than 50 delegates from government departments, international organizations, and academic institutions from nearly 10 countries, including Egypt, Indonesia, Tunisia, Argentina, Portugal, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

