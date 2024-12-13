New archives building to serve as centralized storage for gov’t records

The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) is preparing to open a new 50,000 square meter archives building that will serve as a centralized storage facility for government records and files, director Leong Wai Man said yesterday.

The construction of the massive facility, Edifício dos Arquivos Históricos do Governo, will commence in the second quarter of next year, and is slated to open in 2026.

The building will dedicate over 34,000 square meters to housing files transferred from various public departments across Macau, Leong said in an interview yesterday.

Edifício dos Arquivos Históricos do Governo is located in Pac On, Taipa.

“Its biggest function is to store files,” Leong explained. “We actually have other ancillary functions, including receiving, disinfecting, dusting, and repairing the files, as well as digitizing them and providing office space for colleagues working on the archives.”

While the ground floor will feature some public exhibition and promotional spaces, Leong emphasized that the archives building’s primary purpose will be professional and specialized, unlike the archives facility at Tap Seac Square, which may be better suited for educational and outreach efforts.

“We initially thought that after Tap Seac Square is no longer used to store archives, it could be used as a space for educational promotion and external exhibitions,” Leong said.

“Tap Seac Square has a rich historical background and the entire area is actually a series of cultural facilities. So, if we want to promote exhibitions to the public, citizens, or even schools in the future, we think it is more appropriate to use the archives building in Tap Seac Square.”

The new archives building is still undergoing renovations to adjust the temperature and humidity for proper file storage.

Leong said the transfer of files from other departments is expected to take place in 2026, after the renovations are complete.

While the archives will primarily serve government needs, Leong did not rule out the possibility of allowing professional researchers and scholars access to the facilities in the future.

“Sometimes, they will donate some of their precious archives to our SAR government, and they will become archives permanently preserved in our SAR government,” Leong said. “I think we can continue to promote and cooperate in this direction in the future.”

The bureau also plans to continue digitizing its archives to make them more accessible to the public through its online platform.

“Now everyone can see all the archives in the Macau Archives through the online platform,” Leong said. “This will also enable more people to study or conduct research.” Victoria Chan

Archives unveils new local records chapter

Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng presided over the ceremonious unveiling of the Edifício dos Arquivos Históricos do Governo yesterday, a landmark project that elevates Macau’s archival work, as well as that of the whole region.

The event, held at the intersection of Avenida Son On and Rua Heng Long in Pac On, Taipa, was attended by a host of government officials, including the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ao Ieong U, and the director of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Leong Wai Man.

Leong Wai Man highlighted the significance of this event, noting, “This year marks a milestone in the development of Macau’s archival sector. With the entry into force of Law No. 3/2023 (Archives Law) on March 14 this year and the official inauguration of the Government Historical Archives Building today, the development of the Macau SAR’s archival sector will move to a new level.”

The 13-story building, with an additional floor below ground, will have a gross floor area of over 50,000 square meters and a total usable floor area of over 40,000 square meters.

Leong emphasized the importance of this cultural infrastructure project, stating, “The building will provide sufficient and appropriate space for the preservation and management of Macau’s archival resources.”

Leong concluded her remarks by expressing gratitude to the Chief Executive and guests, and expressing her hope that the Macau SAR archival sector would prosper as a result of the project.

The Chief Executive, accompanied by other dignitaries, also visited an exhibition showcasing the new government archives building. Vc