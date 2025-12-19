Macau marks 26 years since handover with festive celebrations

Macau is celebrating the 26th anniversary of its return to the motherland on tomorrow, with a host of events and activities taking place throughout the month.

The official holiday will see a mix of cultural, social, and economic initiatives commemorating the establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR).

The day’s official proceedings include flag-raising ceremonies and formal government functions to honor the city’s development since the 1999 handover.

Citizens and visitors can also enjoy a range of cultural activities, including the “Above the Abyss” solo exhibition by Zhang Lanpo and a celebratory concert at the historic Ruins of St. Paul’s.

Adding to the festivities, the 2025 Macao International Parade will present the city’s cultural scene.”

In a move to promote local businesses, the Economic and Technological Development Bureau (DSEDT) is running a “Celebrating the Return: Dine-in Discount” campaign from tomorrow to December 22. Over 500 restaurants are participating, offering diners a 30% discount.

A special edition of Chronicle of Macao (1999–2024) is also available at a discounted price, showcasing key milestones in the city’s economic, social, and cultural growth.

Throughout the city, festive posters, floral arrangements, and national and SAR flags adorn streets and popular landmarks, in a bid to create a celebratory atmosphere. LV

