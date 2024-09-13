Global Timber Forum strengthens sustainable supply chains

Representatives from over 40 countries gathered in Macau this week for the second Global Legal & Sustainable Timber Forum (GLSTF), seeking to enhance cooperation on legal and sustainable timber markets.

“Through networking, collaboration, and business exchanges, the GLSTF aims to promote stable, transparent and predictable business environments in the global timber sector,” said a representative from the International Tropical Timber Organization.

Over 800 participants attended the two-day event, a 15% increase from the previous year, exploring topics such as blockchain technology, action plans on supply chains, and green finance integration.

During the forum, participants discussed the “Action Framework for Promoting Legal & Sustainable Timber Supply Chains” and committed to implementing concrete actions across eight areas of the industry through voluntary and transparent cooperation.

“We believe that these achievements are of milestone significance for the sustainable development of the global forestry industry,” said the Secretary-General of the organizing Global Green Supply Chain Initiative.

“Next, we will formulate specific action plans based on the consensus reached at the forum and strive to translate these plans into practical actions.”

Participants attended specialized sub-forums, business matching sessions, and an exhibition to foster ties between governments, businesses and other organizations.

The press release stated, “The GLSTF, a professional conference on the global timber industry, has been held in Macau for two consecutive years, further consolidating and enhancing Macau’s international image and influence as a hub for conventions and exhibitions.”

Local involvement also grew, with the University of Macau co-hosting a youth event and the Greater Bay Area Green Finance Alliance promoting collaboration between African, Chinese and Macanese groups.

In closing, the representative from the Timber Organization expressed satisfaction with the results and emphasized the organization’s commitment to strengthening sustainable forest management globally.

While challenges remain in verifying product sources, participants agreed open discussion and joint projects were critical to building reliability across timber industries and markets.

The Global Legal & Sustainable Timber Forum will continue working to meet these goals. Victoria Chan

ITTO Official Outlines Certification Role at Timber Forum

In an interview at the Global Legal and Sustainable Timber Forum 2024, Mohammed Nurudeen Iddrisu, the officer-in-charge of the International Tropical Timber Organization (ITTO), underscored the meeting’s focus on sustainable management.

Iddrisu highlighted the importance of collaboration among producer countries, primarily in Africa, Latin America, and parts of Asia, with a particular focus on the significant trade volume directed towards Asia, especially China.

A key concern addressed at the forum was the impact of various regulations, such as the European Union’s deforestation-free policy, which poses barriers to timber trade. The forum served as a platform for private sector representatives, particularly from China, to engage with producer countries and gain insights into their sustainable forest management practices.

As Iddrisu noted, “These producer countries…manage their forests very well and they manage them sustainably.” This dialogue reinforced the message that timber products destined for markets like China, Europe, and North America can be traced back to their sources, ensuring they are legally sourced. Iddrisu also reiterated an “actual framework” aimed at enhancing market access, transparency, and networking among stakeholders.

The discussion on certification and sustainable forest management emphasized the role of two main voluntary bodies: the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) and the Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification (PEFC). These organizations establish criteria that countries must meet to manage their forests sustainably. As explained, “Sustainability means that this forest, which is renewable, can be replanted.” This ensures that resources are used wisely, allowing future generations to benefit from the forest’s resources.

The forum not only reinforced existing frameworks and strategies but also served as a crucial networking opportunity, enabling producers to connect with potential buyers and understand market demands. The overarching message was one of collaboration and transparency in achieving sustainable timber trade. As Iddrisu mentioned, “If you are able to discuss issues, then transparency is going to be improved.” Victoria Chan