GNI for 2016 drops by 1 percent

After discounting the effect of price changes, the Gross National Income (GNI) fell by 1 percent year- on-year in real terms in 2016, according to the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC).

The GNI fall was followed by a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) drop of 0.9 percent.

At the same time, per-capita GNI went down by 1.7 percent year-on-year in real terms, as compared to a 1.5 percent decrease in per-capita GDP.

The report noted that GNI refers to the total income earned by residents of an economy from engaging in various economic activities within or outside that economy, corresponding to GDP plus income earned by resident investors from abroad, minus income earned by non-resident investors in Macau.

The statement notes that at current prices, the GNI increased slightly year-on-year during 2016, moving from 8.1 percent in 2015 to 8.4 percent in 2016. GNI was MOP331.84 billion in 2016, which was MOP30.42 billion lower than the MOP362.27 billion in GDP.

In the same report, DSEC also noted that in 2016, the per-capita GNI was MOP513,809, as compared to per-capita GDP at MOP560,913.

The total outflow of external factor income reflects income earned by non-resident enterprises and investors from investment in Macau. In 2016, the total outflow of external factor income dropped by 6.7 percent year on year to MOP61.61 billion, mainly due to a 7.3 percent decrease in direct investment income (MOP47.86 billion) earned by some non-resident enterprises and investors.

Furthermore, portfolio investment income (MOP716 million) and other investment income (MOP10.91 billion) decreased by 25.8 percent and 5.4 percent respectively.

The total inflow of external factor income reflects income earned by resident enterprises and investors from abroad. In 2016, total inflow of external factor income dropped by 15.2 percent year-on-year to MOP31.19 billion, attributable to a 21.5 percent decrease in portfolio investment income (MOP11.30 billion) and an 11.2 percent fall in other investment income (MOP17.94 billion) earned by some resident enterprises and investors from abroad.

Meanwhile, direct investment income (MOP454 million) also decreased by 52.5 percent year-

on-year. RM

Share this: Tweet





