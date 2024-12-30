GNI, GDP soar amid recovery efforts in 2023

Macau’s Gross National Income (GNI) surged by 50.9% year-on-year in real terms to MOP359.81 billion in 2023, fueled by a 75.1% increase in Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which reached MOP369.33 billion. Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) shows that the total outflow of external factor income skyrocketed by 264.7% to MOP117.53 billion, while inflows rose by 58.3% to MOP108.01 billion. Consequently, net external factor income recorded a deficit of MOP9.51 billion. Per-capita GNI also grew significantly to MOP530,504, reflecting both rising GNI and steady population growth.

