During the past three months, the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) registered 253 cases of intellectual property infringement, according to a statement released by the Chinese Customs authority.

The seizure of more than 3.11 million items helped the rights holders to restore economic losses of RMB74.4 million, according to China’s Customs authority.

The nationwide action took place across various regions, including Zhuhai, Guangzhou, Xiamen, Ningbo, Shenzhen and Shanghai.

The Gongbei Customs authority issued 223 customs declarations involving intellectual property infringement.

Gongbei Customs seized 8,229 lamps and lanterns and 353 lighting accessories that were declared ready for export by a Zhongshan company.

As part of a joint action with Xiamen customs, the Gongbei customs authority also seized 350,000 boxes of mosquito repellent incense worth more than RMB390,000.

The nationwide seizure was done to protect the reputation of China’s brands.

The GACC believes that the action enhanced the global reputation of Chinese companies in terms of international trade. It also believes that the action has made the international community aware of the reality that the “made in China” stereotype has been rigorously updated so that goods may now be more accurately referred to as being “created in China” instead. JZ

