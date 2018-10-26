Government Headquarters open to public this weekend

The Government Headquarters will be open to the public during this weekend. The event will feature thematic flower displays, a photography exhibition, live music and dance performances.

On both days, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., members of the public will have the opportunity to visit the Protocol Palace and part of its garden.

The theme of this year’s floral exhibition is “The Wizard of Oz”. Through the art of floristry and horticulture, the exhibition will be set up according to the scenarios inspired by the fairy tale, paired with a vast variety of colorful floral arrangements.

There will also be guided tours to introduce the public to the indoor furniture and displayed items on the upper floor of the Protocol Palace. There will also be a display in the multi-purpose room of the Protocol Palace, titled “Nostalgia of the Macau Old Industries”.

While visiting the government headquarters, members of the public are welcome to express their thoughts for the Policy Address for 2019 on the wishing tree set up the Entrance Hall of the palace.

During the annual event, there will be live musical performances and live dance performances at the Headquarters, respectively, by the band and the dance team of the Public Security Police Force; the Macao Youth Choir; the School of Music and the School of Dance – institutions both based at the Macao Conservatory.

In conjunction with the Open Day sessions, the Macau Post and Telecommunications Bureau will set up a temporary postal counter near the Nam Van Lake, to sell Macau philatelic products and provide a commemorative postmark service for such products.

The public can enter the government headquarters by the entrance on Travessa do Paiva. It is located on the right-hand side of the Protocol Palace as visitors face the front of the main building.

Share this: Tweet





