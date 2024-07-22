Gov’t clears rumors over the health condition of CE

The government has responded to rumors about the health of the Chief Executive (CE), Ho Iat Seng.

The Government Information Bureau (GCS) has issued a short statement in response to several media inquiries

“The Chief Executive, Ho Iat Seng, will continue to be on leave from July 20 to 29 inclusive. During his ongoing leave period, the Chief Executive has undergone routine medical check-up exams and received related medical treatment. Currently, he is in good health,” the GCS statement said.

Rumors began after the CE extended his leave by 10 days after a previous extension from July 4 to July 19. Initially, Ho was on annual leave from June 21 to July 3.

The statement noted that, during this period, Ho had undergone some medical procedures, but referred to them as “routine check-up exams” not caused by a health emergency. It said Ho “received medical treatment” and is “in a good health condition.”

Earlier this month, media outlets quoted an anonymous source saying that Ho would declare his intention to run for reelection as CE around “mid-August.”

The same unnamed person claimed the leave extension from July 4 to July 19 was related to the CE allegedly wanting to “take some extra rest before the election campaign.”

Although Ho’s intention to run for a second five-year term has been the subject of considerable speculation, no information has been forthcoming either from Ho or from anyone in his camp.

Questioned directly by the media in mid-May this year, Ho said, “We have not yet reached the point in the election process [of filing applications for candidacies] and, therefore, no decision has been made yet.”

Among the rumors circulating was the idea that Ho could be dropping his intention to rerun for the CE post due to a sudden health issue.