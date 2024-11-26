Gov’t collected MOP6.65b from gaming taxes in October

The government reported a fiscal revenue of nearly MOP6.65 billion from gaming taxes in October, as disclosed by the Financial Services Bureau. This latest monthly figure brings the total gaming tax revenue for the first 10 months of 2024 to over MOP73.04 billion. Notably, gaming taxes accounted for 82.1% of the government›s total current revenue, which reached MOP88.99 billion during this period. Under the 2024 budget plan, the government projected gaming tax revenue to approach MOP83.61 billion. The revenue collected in the first 10 months represents 87.4% of this anticipated amount.

