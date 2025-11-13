Gov’t confirms no changes to civil servants’ working hours amid calls for labor protections

While Macau’s largest labor group urged the city’s authorities to explore ways to enhance worker protections, the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau (SAFP) made it clear yesterday that there are currently no plans to change civil servants’ working hours.

Ahead of the upcoming Policy Address by Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai, scheduled for next Tuesday, the Macau Federation of Trade Unions (MFTU) conducted a survey to gauge residents’ key concerns and policy expectations.

According to the survey, public servants made up 7.1% of the total respondents, with the majority being retirees. This was followed by individuals from the entertainment, gaming, and other service industries, as well as those in education, healthcare, social welfare, and tertiary education students.

The results, released yesterday, indicated that among the 812 respondents, the top priorities were price stability at 43.2%, followed by pension security at 42.1%, economic development at 36.5%, healthcare at 31.8%, and employment and labor protection at 31.5%.

The federation noted that this marks the fourth consecutive year it has conducted the survey. Compared to previous years, concerns over prices and elderly care remain significant, indicating that “residents’ sense of pressure regarding living costs and support for the elderly has not subsided.”

The research covered seven major areas: living expenses and economic development, elderly care and social security, housing policy, employment security and vacation and rest rights, medical services and public health, as well as family and community policy. In terms of employment security and rest rights, the survey highlighted that all age groups desire a more equitable and diverse employment environment.

Specifically, 33.9% of respondents expressed concern about youth employment, 27.3% focused on the employment of middle-aged and older workers, and 22% expressed worries regarding non-local worker policies.

Among the respondents, 20.9% expressed concern over “the right to take leave and rest.” The group urged authorities to reasonably adjust labor standards to enhance employees’ sense of fulfillment. Directly elected lawmaker Leong Pou U emphasized that the government should explore ways to optimize labor protections, particularly proposals to extend maternity and annual leave, and promptly submit these suggestions to the Standing Committee for the Coordination of Social Affairs for discussion to expedite the legislative process.

Another directly elected lawmaker, Ella Lei, highlighted the survey findings, noting that prices continue to be one of residents’ top concerns, with 43.2% of respondents urging the government to prioritize this issue. Lei stated, “Rising living costs, including food, household goods, and transportation expenses, are putting pressure on many families,” and recommended that the government strengthen market oversight, introduce more competition, and improve market supply stability and price transparency.

The findings indicated that 35.1% of respondents expressed concerns about the need for short-term economic stimulus measures, recommending that the government implement policies such as consumption subsidies to stimulate consumer activity.

Additionally, the survey proposed scientifically adjusting pensions and elderly living allowances, reducing fees for senior housing, and improving transportation and service infrastructure. It urged the government to continuously enhance childcare services, introduce flexible working hours, and expand family support measures to help young couples balance work and life. Other recommendations addressed housing policy, healthcare services, and public health.

Meanwhile, recent social media posts claimed that the local government would propose changes to management systems concerning civil servants’ working hours and retirement. In response, Macau authorities clarified that there are currently no plans to alter the normal working hours of the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau, labeling these rumors “completely unfounded.”

The authorities also dismissed the alleged plans regarding retirement and other management systems as false information, emphasizing that any amendments to the legal framework governing civil service management will, as always, fully incorporate feedback from all sectors of society, including input from civil servants themselves.

