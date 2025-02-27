Gov’t demolishes ruined building warning property owners of responsibilities

The government recently demolished a dilapidated building on Avenida do Conselheiro Ferreira de Almeida after its roof collapsed, posing a significant threat to public safety.

The Land and Urban Construction Bureau (DSSCU) has issued a warning to property owners to assume responsibility for the maintenance and conservation of buildings to prevent similar risks.

The DSSCU initiated the demolition process after an inspection confirmed the building was in a state of ruin, with its roof severely damaged. Despite issuing an urgent notice to the owners to carry out the demolition, no response was received, prompting the DSSCU to act swiftly to eliminate the public safety hazard.

The DSSCU emphasized that building degradation not only endangers lives but can also cause property damage and other public safety risks. Property owners are required to monitor their buildings regularly and address maintenance issues promptly.

The department conducts inspections based on regular checks, citizen complaints, or referrals from other agencies. If a building shows signs of disrepair, owners are notified to hire qualified professionals to assess its condition and submit a “Building Condition Report” within a set deadline.

In cases of severe disrepair or imminent collapse, the DSSCU can order immediate repairs or demolition.

If owners fail to act, the administration will carry out the necessary work and charge the costs to the owners. Non-compliance with DSSCU orders can result in fines ranging from MOP2,500 to MOP500,000, depending on the severity of the violation and whether the owner is an individual or a legal entity.

The DSSCU urges property owners to prioritize building maintenance to safeguard public safety and avoid penalties. Detailed guidelines and procedures are available on the DSSCU website. Victoria Chan