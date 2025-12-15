Gov’t does not foresee specific labor rules for takeaway delivery drivers

Macau has no plans to introduce dedicated labor regulations for takeaway delivery drivers, despite a lawmaker’s call for enhanced protections amid the sector’s rapid growth.

In a written inquiry submitted to the Legislative Assembly (AL), lawmaker Ngan Iek Hang highlighted the boom in food delivery, citing the 2024 Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) Food and Beverage Industry Survey, which shows that takeaway outlets make up nearly half of all eateries in the city.

The lawmaker noted that delivery services now account for 48.3% of the city’s restaurants, fueling calls for better rights regarding pay, rest, and safety in Macau.

In his inquiry, Ngan referenced mainland China’s recent “Basic Requirements for Service Management of Food Delivery Platforms.”

As cited by CCTV News, the recommended national standard announced by the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) aims to offer greater protections for delivery drivers. Key measures include fair remuneration tied to workload intensity, improvements to pay structures, social security provisions, caps on order-taking time to prevent health risks from overwork, and restrictions on simultaneous or daily orders.

“With the spread of the internet and rapid distribution networks, ‘food delivery’ has become indispensable in residents’ lives,” Ngan wrote, suggesting that Macau should adopt similar “delivery-friendly” initiatives.

The lawmaker asked whether authorities would negotiate with delivery platforms on social security, working hours, and training, as well as the installation of rest posts and the provision of restaurant discounts.

He also sought incentives such as positive scoring systems instead of penalties, as well as support during extreme weather or emergencies.

Responding this month, Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) director Chan Un Tong emphasized that the current legal framework already allows for flexibility.

He stated, “Distributors and platforms can agree on a work model, opting for an employment relationship if needed,” noting that subordinate workers gain protections under the Labor Relations Law, including rest periods, pay, and insurance.

Chan also outlined DSAL-supported training courses on communication, food safety, and ergonomics. He said the bureau has targeted takeaway delivery drivers with occupational safety and health awareness campaigns tailored to their work demands.

Between 2022 and October 2025, DSAL held 13 seminars covering “correct ergonomics, food transport essentials, foot health, bad weather measures, and work pressure management.”

These sessions reached a total of 1,278 participants.

No new regulations are currently planned, as service contracts are deemed sufficient under existing arrangements.

