Gov’t enhances appointment services for mainland China documents

The Macao One Account system has added a new feature allowing residents to book appointments for three types of public services in the Hengqin Cooperation Zone: driving licenses, residence permits, and exit-entry permits. This feature was made available as of yesterday (June 20).

Currently, the system offers booking services for 36 government departments, covering 692 services, including 10 services related to Hengqin government services. The Administrative Office stated that, in addition to the seven services introduced last year, the system now offers 10 categories of services for Macau residents in the Hengqin Cooperation Zone, covering most of the common government services used by Macau residents.

The Hengqin Government Services Center has also added self-service machines for issuing identification documents and travel documents, allowing Macau residents living in Hengqin to obtain these documents without returning to Macau.

The director of the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau (SAFP), Ng Wai Han, emphasized that the Macau government will continue to cooperate with the Cooperation Zone to extend more electronic government services to the area, aiming to meet the needs of Macau residents and promote the integration of Macau and Hengqin residents.

Self-service center offerings expansion

Macau’s government has introduced new self-service pickup services, streamlining processes for residents. The service is now available at six 24-hour self-service centers across Macau, as of June 20.

The “Smart Locker” service allows residents to apply for designated public services, select the nearest “Smart Locker” pickup point, and generate a code to scan and pick up their items without visiting the department in person or being limited by office hours.

The self-service center aims to ease the process for citizens and businesses alike, allowing them to apply for identification documents and other services electronically. This move is part of the government’s efforts to promote digital services.

Five-year plan for digital services

Macau’s government has released a five-year plan for digital services, which includes the development of self-service stations. The plan aims to enhance the overall digital experience for citizens and businesses, making it easier for them to access government services.

The initial phase of the service includes services for identity verification documents, such as proof of identity, and registration services in government departments.

Electronic self-service sales boost

In a move to enhance the convenience of purchasing government-issued products such as books and magazines, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defense have been supporting the availability of these items in various regions since January 2021.

The “vending machines” now feature a larger screen to provide more detailed product information. The sales ratio for the period between 2020 and 2023 stood at 13%, but it has seen a significant increase to 20% in the first five months of 2024.

This sales increase indicates a growing demand for electronic self-service stations. The public has also provided valuable feedback, which has led to efforts to expand the sales base and standardize the service in the region. As a result, the sales rate at the 24-hour service center has increased. Currently, the sales rate at this center stands at 11%.

Nadia Shaw