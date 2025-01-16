Govt expands EV charging infrastructure with new sockets in public parking lots

To improve air quality and meet the “Dual Carbon Target,” the Macau government is upgrading its electric vehicle infrastructure under the “Electric Vehicle Promotion Plan.” National standard sockets are being installed in public parking lots to support electric motorcycles and mopeds. In light of recent safety concerns, officials stress that users must avoid using adapters or extension cords when charging. Currently, 630 charging stations are available across 49 locations, with additional battery cabinets in eight lots. Future improvements will cater to user needs, promoting safer and more convenient electric vehicle travel in the region.

